If Elon Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account, it could pave the way for other platforms to do the same

Even before Musk made his stunning bid to buy Twitter, there was pushback in some quarters, including from those politically at odds with Trump, for banning a sitting world leader.

The decision, which was quickly praised by a number of civil rights groups, was made “with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter” and after a clear warning to Trump, he said.

In the nearly 18 months since then, there has been widespread speculation that Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms would eventually review their suspensions of Trump, especially if he decides to launch another bid for the White House in 2024. Unlike Twitter, Facebook and YouTube had implemented indefinite, but not necessarily permanent, suspensions.

Facebook, in particular, is set to review its Trump ban early next year. After the company initially suspended Trump indefinitely, it faced pushback from its oversight board. The company decided it would maintain the suspension until at least January 7, 2023 — two years after Trump was initially removed.

Nick Clegg, now the president of global affairs at Facebook-parent Meta, previously said that once the two years ended, Facebook would “look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded” to decide whether to restore Trump’s account.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has also said that its suspension on Trump’s account — which was initially implemented for one week and then extended to an indefinite ban — would eventually be lifted when any “risk of violence” had subsided.

Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter is set to close by the end of this year, and if he acts quickly to reverse the Trump ban, it could give Meta and YouTube an opportunity to observe potential fallout from users and advertisers. Perhaps more importantly, it could also give the rival platforms political cover to make the same move.

Tech platforms tend to move in packs on everything from tricky policy decisions to new features. And this may be especially true when Twitter is leading the way.

Although far from perfect, Twitter has, at least historically, been viewed as “more nuanced in their content moderation” and as “trying to do the right thing more often than other platforms,” said Kristin Martin, professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame.

“So I do think that whether they reverse the ban or start to allow certain content through, it will make a difference in the industry because they’re leaders.”

Meta and YouTube declined to comment on this story.