Highlanders fires coach over poor results

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders have sacked coach Mandla Mpofu over poor results.

The Bulawayo giants played a series of draws that could not lift them up the log-standings and for a team that is targeting the league title, it was not good enough.

Sources confirmed Mpofu has been sacked together with his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

“The three have been sacked but the club will not commit to commenting on the issue at the moment because they have not been given their dismissal letters but something in that direction is happening although there loose strings that have to be tied,” the source said.

Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda referred this reporter to chief executive officer Ronald Moyo, who was not answering his mobile phone.

At the time, Moyo was said to be attending to issues of defender Andrew Tandi, who was injured in the abandoned game against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Club secretary general Morgen Dube, who is based in Victoria Falls, said he was not aware.

Joel Luphahla, recently appointed second assistant coach, remains.

Highlanders have so far won three games, drew seven and lost three with two other matches, the one against Dynamos and the other against FC Platinum awaiting the outcome of disciplinary hearings.

They perch precariously on position 13.