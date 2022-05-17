Haz announce ladies squad for qualifier tourney

By Paul Vutete

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has announced the ladies squad to prepare for the Central South Africa Tournament, to be played at St John’s College from August 27 to September 4.

The tournament also serves as the qualifier to the African Games and HAZ said it was doing everything to best prepare the team.

Association secretary-general Sarah Bennet said the squad contained new players who were involved in the Junior World Cup and were part of a succession plan.

“We have incorporated a number of new players into the squad who were also involved in the Junior World Cup as this is also part of the succession plan as well as some senior players having retired after the Africa Cup of Nations in January,” she said.

Bennet said the positions of coach, manager and assistant coach were open for new applications. “The openings that have been advertised are due to coaches’ contracts having expired and also some being unavailable for the upcoming tournaments.”

Bhavik Chauhan is going to be tasked with the role of head coach for the ladies as they head into the tournament.

“The ladies interim head coach will be Bhavik Chauhan for the Central South Africa Tournament, which is a qualifier for the All Africa Games.”