Gweru hikes parking fees

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU City Council has increased parking fees from $180 to $300 per hour with effect from June 1.

The previous fee increase was last month.

“Gweru City Parking would like to inform the motoring public that the street parking tariff in Gweru CBD has been adjusted from $180 to $300 per hour,” read the Gweru City Parking Private limited statement.

Motorists told Southern Eye that they are not amused by the hikes in parking fees. They said the parking company needed to consult residents before introducing “arbitrary hikes”.