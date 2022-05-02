Gwanda council seeks to boost ambulance fleet

BY IRENE MOYO

GWANDA Municipality is seeking assistance to boost its ambulance fleet as it currently has one ambulance, which is failing to cope with demand.

This was disclosed yesterday by Gwanda mayor Njabulo Siziba who told NewsDay that currently the council has one working ambulance whose condition has deteriorated, hence their call for assistance from well-wishers.

“The existing ambulance has gone beyond the recommended lifespan and is very old to the extent that it is constantly breaking down while servicing has become very costly,” Siziba said.

“We are, therefore, appealing for assistance,” he said.

Siziba also said the municipality was in need of a truck to assist ferry building materials for Phakama School.

Gwanda council has since flighted a tender for the supply and delivery of a single cab utility truck under procurement no MOG ENG 03/2022.

In a statement, the council said companies registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe may obtain tender documents at their main offices upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $2 000 per document, or at no cost for a soft copy requested through email.