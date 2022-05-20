Gems start preps for upcoming tourneys

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

The Zimbabwe senior netball team coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki has started to prepare the team for upcoming tournaments, with the Harare-based players expected to meet tomorrow.

Zimbabwe is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for South Africa in August.

The Gems have two foreign trips lined up so far, the first in Malawi next month and then United Kingdom from July 17 to 24.

In March, the team held their first periodic camp with a total of 18 players.

Tomorrow, players based in Harare will converge at Girls High School as the preparations go up a gear.

“I can say, the preparations are already underway and we will keep on pushing. On Sunday (tomorrow), we are meeting with the ladies based in Harare at Girls High. We will be selecting because the selection process is still in progress,” said Mutsauki.

“At the beginning of next month, we will be finalising the team that will go to Malawi because there would be limited time, we won’t be having another selection time. That’s why we have decided to meet on Sunday with the players.”

For the camp held in March, all of the selected players were from the Premier Netball League (PNL), but this time Mutsauki said they will be looking for the ones fit for competition outside their affiliation.

“We will select players from all leagues. What we look at is the players’ performance, we don’t look at which league you are affiliated to. Even in division one or social league, we can take a player if their performance is what we are looking for,” said Mutsauki.

“For now, I think what is needed is for our team to have a number of combinations because if we have one combination, it will be a disaster. We also don’t want to focus on one or two players but we want to know that we have a team that can be easily changed and maintain the same performance in case any player gets injured,” said Mutsauki.

“By the time we leave the country, I expect to have a strong team and everyone would have found an opportunity to be recognised.”

The Gems are hoping to secure a slot for the World Cup tournament for the second time. The global showpiece will be hosted by neighbours, South Africa.

The Gems recently secured a sponsorship deal from Spar Zimbabwe which will help the team as they prepare for these games.