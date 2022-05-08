Fusion 5 Mangwiro drops single for mothers

BY AGATHA CHUMA

AWARD-winning Afro contemporary group, Fusion 5 Mangwiro has dropped a single as a gift for all mothers on the occasion of celebrating Mother’s Day, commemorated every May 8.

Fusion 5 Mangwiro, made up of Aaron Manyati, Bryan Maguta and Gilbert Gwatidzo, uploaded on YouTube together with its visuals the single titled

The three-minute song, which was produced by Gilbert “Boss Gidza” Gwatidzo and BigBoyBeatz under Image Records, features Michael Mahendere and is centred on appreciating mothers for carrying a child for nine months without tiring.

Mhamha is opened by Gwatidzo, who appreciates the love and sacrifices made by his mother from the womb up until he grew to be the man he is.

The chorus of the song “Kuti unzi iwe zvakatangira imomo (mudumbu), ndoda kuti uzive (for you to be who you are it all started in the womb) is sung two-way with Fusion 5 Mangwiro dialoguing with Mahendere.

On the second verse, Mahendere makes a prayer asking the Lord to protect and bless all the mothers since they play the roles of best friend, hero and intercessor.

Maguta winds up the song with a rap tune rewinding events of the time when he was born at Parirenyatwa Hospital, while pledging to make his mother happy.

Smooth melody echoes throughout the song, clearly buttressing the message.

The colourful visuals show how mothers take care of their children from when they are born until they graduate. The song is already sitting on 9,5k views.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Gwatidzo hailed Mahendere for being an inspiration to them and for his willingness to work with the group.

“We have learnt real humility through the minister and with him being at the top and managing to collaborate with us means everything to us.

“It was such a blessing working with the man of God, truly an experience worth remembering,” said Gwatidzo, adding that Mhamha was a reminder of the great work done by mothers.

“Our mothers are truly the best. If they hadn’t kept the pregnancy, would we have been walking the face of this earth in flesh and blood? No. So we are thanking them over and over again until we have no more breath within us. Let’s love our mothers because they deserve every bit of our love,” he said.

Formed in 2014, Fusion 5 Mangwiro are sitting on eight singles which include Katarina, Mango, African Woman, Kuhope, Bonde, Lucky and the latest release Mhamha. The group won the Zimbabwe

Music Awards Best Group 2019 and Star FM Best Afro pop Group

2020.