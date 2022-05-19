Funding for researchers

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

THE prestigious Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant (JWO Grant) has invited applications with funding support of US$150 000 set to be awarded to a project with a focus on the preservation of Africa’s natural environment.

The award, which is in its fourth year, provides a major boost to African researchers, including Zimbabwe.

In 2021, the JWO Grant was awarded to Gideon Idowu from the Federal University of Technology Akure of Nigeria.

Bridget Fury, head of Oppenheimer Generations Philanthropies, said researchers have continued to submit ground-breaking research proposals which tackle diverse subjects and aim to provide innovative solutions to some of Africa’s biggest challenges.

“2022 marks the fourth year of this incredible journey and we look forward to the highest level of participation from our scholars so that we can assist them in making a positive impact in their communities and on the continent,” Fury said.

Duncan MacFadyen head of research and conservation at Oppenheimer Generations said: “Each year we have seen interest from researchers across various fields of environmental science, and in 2022, we are looking forward to maintaining the momentum and observing even greater engagement and participation from entrants.”