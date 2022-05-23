From guitarist to band owner

BY AGATHA CHUMA

IT is often true that a person can improve themselves by learning from others because one cannot teach oneself everything. Through assistance from others one can grow and even become renowned.

Born in Mutoko before coming to Chitungwiza, Wirts “Hardnut” Katogo always yearned to play the guitar.

His dream was fulfilled by Aaron Marongedza who did not wait for the zealous boy to grow before teaching him how to play the guitar.

In 2002, at the age of 15 Hardnut was already strumming the guitar.

From 2007 until this year, Hardnut played guitars for different artistes before deciding to form his own band which he titled Nungu Express.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, the 35-year-old guitarist said he was grateful to have worked with established artistes from whom he took some notes.

“Before establishing my band this year, I worked with several artistes who nurtured me to become who I am today. In 2007, I worked with Ozama Power. I later joined Innocent Mujintu and then Patrick Mafudza the same year,” Katongo said.

“I also worked with famous rhythmist Zacharia ‘Zaka Zaka’ Zacharia, Francis ‘Franco Slomo’ Dhaka, Mark Ngwazi, Tapfumanei Muchabaiwa and also Pretoria-based artiste Rassel Chigora.”

Hardnut added that during all these stints, he learnt new things, which included playing the lead guitar and composing songs.

This experience gave him the courage and resolve to set up his own band and he appreciates the lessons which he got from all of them.

“With my new band right now, I have started to line up shows and for the first time I performed at Ziko Porcupine Club Pisa Pisa, Madangure,” Hardnut said.

“I have faith that I’m growing big because this whole musical journey took root out of passion so I believe my passion will continue to bloom.”

The guitarist said he still received lessons from legendary artistes, adding that he was in no mood to quit his dream yet as he strives to keep working hard and learning.