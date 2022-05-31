Free media environment key developmental reportage says PemSec Mangwana

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

A free media environment is necessary for developmental reportage to take place in the country, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndabaningi Mangwana has said.

“Reportage on developmental issues is only made possible in a media landscape that allows free flow and access to information. This is made possible only by the amendment of the media law reforms in line with the Constitution.” Mangwana said on Monday in a presentation at a United Nations workshop on development reporting in Mutare.

Mangwana said that the Freedom of Information Act which replaced the repealed Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) was a major landmark which sought to grant the public access to information.

He also said that in development reporting, the safety of journalists and media organisations was important.

“The welfare of journalists is of paramount importance as they play an integral role in the dissemination of developmental projects using various platforms but most importantly moving in with the technological innovations that continuously evolve,” he said.

On community radio stations, Mangwana said their mandate should be on developmental issues and not to promote political content.