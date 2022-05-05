Foxes set sights on African hunt

By Paul Vutete

National Basketball League champions Vixens-Foxes have set their sights on participating in this year’s edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) following their success on the domestic front at the weekend.

They won the championships for both the male and female categories in a tournament that was held in Bulawayo.

Foxes coach Kelvin Ben told NewsDaySport that he is looking forward to participating in BAL qualifiers but they all that hinges on them getting financial support.

“BAL is the new thing in Africa and should we get sponsorship we will participate in this year’s qualifying games.”

He expressed delight at the way their teams dominated in both the men and women’s categories.

“Well, there is no greater feeling in Zimbabwean Basketball than to be crowned the best teams for both male and female categories. It’s still unbelievable we are the Champions,” he said.

Ben admitted that taking the crown was not easy as they had to go through a rough patch in the campaign.

“It was so tough; we started the season so well with 10 games unbeaten and then lost one game but stayed on course. Towards the end we lost 3 games consecutively and going into the Championship we had our heads slightly down but after we had been crowned the HBA Champions that gave us a spring to our step.”