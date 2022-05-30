Five awarded hero status

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday conferred national and provincial hero status to five people who died last week.

They are Godfrey Chanakira, Francis Kombono Gondo, Charles Savanhu, former Finance minister Christopher Kuruneri and Chief Dennis Nhlamba.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Chanakira was declared a national hero while Gondo, Savanhu, Kuruneri and Nhlamba were accorded with provincial hero statuses.

“His Excellency, the President Dr ED Mnangagwa has conferred national and provincial hero statuses to the following deceased. The late Major General (Rtd) Godfrey Chanakira whose Chimurenga name was Cde Garikai Musavengana had been granted a State-assisted funeral and has been declared national hero after further consultations.”

Sibanda added that arrangements pertaining to the burial of Chanakira would be announced in due course.

Kuruneri, who was a former Finance minister and Zanu PF MP for Mt Darwin, died in South Africa at the weekend.

Chief Nhlamba of the Gunyaremba area in Gwanda passed on at the United Bulawayo Hospital on Saturday and his funeral will be attended by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

It was also revealed that all of them will be given State-assisted funerals.