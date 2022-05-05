Firm Faith postpones album unveiling

BY BEAUTY MUNYUDZANI

GOSPEL music outfit Firm Faith has postponed the launch of its ninth album titled Shoko Rengirozi Nhatu that was scheduled for tomorrow at Harare City Centre Church.

Group director Marshal Mastilele told NewsDay Life & Style that the album will now be launched on June 4 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

“We have decided to postpone our launch that was set for this Saturday to a much bigger venue which will accommodate more people and help us to celebrate our 15th anniversary,” he said.

“This was after careful deliberations on the impact of a free admission event which seeks to accommodate all interested individuals as we celebrate our 15 years of ministry in a bid to spread the three angels’ message.”

He said all those who had already purchased tickets will be reimbursed via the agents where they had paid for.

“We hope that the generous gesture coming along with it will go a long way in changing lives through music,” he said.