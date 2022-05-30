Feli Nandi pulls down Culture Month curtain in style

BY AGATHA CHUMA

ONE of the up-and-coming female artistes making waves on the music scene Felistus “Feli Nandi” Chipendo has launched her second album Izwi to bring down the curtain on the Culture Month.

Feli Nandi, who launched her debut album Feli Nandi last year and also owns a fashion showroom in the capital, was dressed in a beautiful Ankara attire during the launch last Friday night at Mixers Grill.

Mixers Grill was also draped in cultural-styled deco proving that African items can also make beautiful designs. The guests were dressed in beautiful African attires as well.

Izwi comprises eight tracks Ndakareva Wani, Izwi, Moyo Hauudzirwe, Mufaro, Ndizvo here? Changamire, Hossana and Ariko here?

The track Izwi is an appeal whereby Feli Nandi is crying out to her ancestors to give her a word of life and not to let her go astray. This track shows that the songstress still values her ancestors which is important in the African culture.

When she performed the track during the launch, the audience shouted “good job Feli” and they sang along and ululated.

Contemporary local artiste, who sings “sipiti” genre Mwenje Mathole, supported Feli Nandi at the launch where he performed his song Africa which talks about the African culture. His performance iced a beautiful night filled with African flair.

The afro Jazz songbird paid tribute to late artistes who include James Chimombe, Paul Mpofu, Oliver Mtukudzi and Soul Jah Love by performing some of their songs. She also performed other local artistes’ songs which included Killer T.

Other artistes and social media influencers who attended the gig were hip-hop artiste Holy Ten, jazz artiste Agga Nyabinde and comedians Mbuya va Piason, Mai Clifford and Slick Pastor.