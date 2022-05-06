Everyday ways to be a hero

SOMETIMES we make the mistake of believing that the only heroes out there are the people we watch on television, read about in news reports, or see in the movies. The truth is that each one of us has the ability to become a hero to someone. Opportunities for heroism are everywhere.

Here then is our list of 10 ways that you can become a hero. Keep in mind that this list reflects our own personal view of heroism as exemplary actions directed toward improving the lives of others.

Study the Greats — Almost all of us have personal heroes and legends who have inspired us. Read their biographies and strive to discern the qualities that made them great. Look for common patterns. The likes of Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King had a vision of a better world and were willing to make life-altering sacrifices to achieve that vision. They were smart, strong, courageous, resilient, and selfless. They did not let setbacks deter them and showed great leadership. Cultivating these traits and life habits can send you on your own heroic journey.

Be the change you want to see in the world — This line, a paraphrased version of a quote from Gandhi, is saturated with truth and wisdom. People can easily spot a hypocrite — the person who tells us to give to the poor yet gives little himself; or the person who advocates world peace yet spouts hatred on Facebook or Twitter. True heroes live the words they speak.

Listen for the call — Many heroes report having a calling to act on behalf of animal rights, to run for president or to quit their high-paying jobs to serve others at low pay. Your own calling may be less dramatic but no less important to those you help in life.

Promote the good rather than oppose the bad — The most successful, heroic people focus on the positive. They know that negative energy, even when directed against dark forces in the world, is ineffective for promoting positive change. Mother Teresa is famous for saying, “I was once asked why I do not participate in anti-war demonstrations. I said that I will never do that, but as soon as you have a pro-peace rally, I will be there.”

Be courteous — How hard is it to give a break to someone who’s obviously under stress or simply in a hurry? This sort of charity is so not me, which is why I find it so important to be kind to others.

Perform small gestures — A good friend of ours, Paul, tells us that he once hugged a male friend in a grocery store simply because the man looked a bit worn and unhappy. Later, that man thanked Paul for that hug. “He said it completely changed his outlook and maybe even his life,” He said I was his hero. It was such a little thing I almost did not do it. Simple gestures of kindness can mean the world to someone who is fighting a tough personal battle.

Perform random acts of kindness — In 2000 the movie Pay it Forward resurrected an idea first proposed by the ancient Greek playwright Menander: If someone has done you a good deed, you can repay the act by performing good deeds to others rather than to the original benefactor. Others call it anonymous giving. You can start a wave of human kindness by helping a student with tuition, raking someone’s leaves, buying someone groceries, or cooking a meal for a neighbour etc.

Volunteer your time — These last three suggestions focus on serving others. Your service can take the form of your time. Spending some loving, caring time with others can be far more meaningful than spending money on them. Visit a nursing home. Volunteer to help adults learn how to read. Spend time with children. Make someone feel loved today.

Volunteer your talent — Everyone has a talent they can share to enrich the lives of others. Make an inventory of your talents and use them to improve the lives of others.

Donate — . By donating the things that you do not need, want, or use, you allow another person to benefit from them rather than sending them to a landfill.— TeenKidsNews