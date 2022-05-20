EcoCash rewards its top users with free MARS Road & Air Ambulance services

MARS, Zimbabwe’s leading Emergency Medical Service provider, says it is now rewarding it top, selected EcoCash High Value Customers (HVCs) with free road and air ambulance services and Dial-A-Doc consultations.

The EcoCash HVC membership package seeks to recognise and reward the company’s high value clients for their valued support and their loyalty. The scheme offers the top 100,000 EcoCash HVCs access to MARS road and air ambulance countrywide, in addition to Dial-A-Doc consultations under Maisha Health.

The company said eligible HVCs are notified directly by the company, on a regularly basis

Mr Munyaradzi Nhamo, EcoCash Chief Operating Officer, said rewarding the top EcoCash users was aimed at promoting health among its top clients and mitigating the adverse effects of any unforeseen emergencies.

“As the leading mobile money platform in Zimbabwe, we are delighted to reward our top 100,000 High Value Customers for their loyalty and support with premium quality medical services from MARS and Maisha,” he said.

“For us it a great privilege to serve the Zimbabwe populace and we promise to continue to provide our cherished customers with the needed security and efficiency as they continue transacting on the EcoCash platform,” Mr Nhamo said.

MARS, which is part of the EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited diversified conglomerate, operates on the basis of membership subscription, and a steady membership base means that the company is able to offer its members a reliable and excellent standard of service, based on sound systems and infrastructure.

“MARS is a membership-driven organisation whose services can be accessed via corporate, individual, school and tourist membership, from as little as US$1 per person, per month,” the company said.

“In the event of a life or limb threatening medical emergency, the member will be evacuated to the nearest appropriate medical facility.”

Since its establishment in 1991, MARS has been aggressively offering emergency interventions to save and preserve life. Often in any emergency, a key component is accessing appropriate medical assistance as quickly as possible. This is so critical that in some cases it can mean the difference between life and death or permanent disability. “A reliable and effective ambulance service cover is the answer” said MARS.

“Peace of mind is vital. With different products designed to suit one’s specific requirements, the MARS Ambulance Service is a phone call away and has a wide geographic network of 10 bases countrywide, offering our esteemed customers both Road and Air Ambulance within Zimbabwe, the African region and beyond,” MARS said.

MARS Bases are strategically located in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Mutare, Masvingo, Kariba, Victoria Falls and Marondera from where they can swiftly deploy ambulances equipped with Advanced Life Support equipment and personnel.

“Our highly trained medical teams are able to oxygenate, intubate, cardiovert and ventilate patients, among many interventions and stabilizing measures they can administer. All MARS ambulances carry a full range of spinal immobilisation equipment and have the ability to cater for new-borns, paediatrics and adults,” MARS said.

The Pan African emergency medical services provider now boasts of countrywide membership, which is a sign of confidence in the company’s ability to meet its customers’ evolving needs by providing high quality services.

The company employs over 200 highly qualified professionals, including doctors, nurses, ambulance technicians and medical dispatchers. The medical personnel have extensive experience and training in emergency evacuations and are on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.