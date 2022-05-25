‘Dynamos can pull under difficult conditions’

BY HENRY MHARA

HERENTALS coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said his team would not read much into the chaos in the Dynamos camp ahead of the two teams clash in a Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Dynamos executive on Saturday pulled a shocker when it suspended coach Tonderai Ndiraya for alleged insubordination.

While pressure is mounting on the Isaiah Mupfurutsa-led executive to reinstate Ndiraya, it is highly unlikely that the former club midfielder will be on the bench to lead his team at the weekend.

Assistant coach Naison Muchekela is expected to take charge of the team as it looks to reclaim the top position.

Mutiwekuziva thinks events at Dynamos are likely to have little impact on how the giants will perform.

“Dynamos is a big team and can pull even under such situations,” Mutiwekuziva said. “As Herentals FC, we need to keep focused in the field of play and keep our eyes on the ball. The inhouse problems at Dynamos should not get into our minds.”

The Students, as Herentals call themselves, have of late been enjoying their time in the sun, going for three games without recording a defeat and one loss.

During that period, they recorded huge wins against title contenders FC Platinum and Triangle. They managed to grind a point against log leaders Chicken Inn away in Bulawayo, which they followed up with another draw against Bulawayo Chiefs a fortnight ago before the league action went into a recess.

Their only defeat since April was a one-nil loss to Cranborne Bullets.

But Mutiwekuziva is not carried away by their recent form and is aware of the tough challenge that awaits them.

“We will have to work hard to get maximum points. Dynamos is not an easy team and the position that they currently occupy on the log tells you that they are doing well. But we have confidence going into the tie because of the recent results that we have posted. Morale is high and the spirit in camp is good,” said Mutiwekuziva, who said has a full squad at his disposal going into the match.

Local football was put on hold to pave way for a stakeholders meeting that sought to sort out security issues following crowd trouble which has seen two matches being abandoned this season.

“The absence of football last week has had an effect on our preparations, but we have tried to manage the team under the circumstances by providing the players with enough training so that they keep in shape.”

Mutiwekuziva said the break could also be a blessing in disguise for his players as if afforded them enough time to rest following a rigorous start to the season.

Matchday 16 fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Whawha (Sakubva), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), FC Platinum v Triangle (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Manica Diamonds (Baobab)

Sunday: Tenax v Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva), Dynamos v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United (Luveve)