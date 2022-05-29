DeMbare in drab draw

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS………………….0

HERENTALS……………….0

DYNAMOS put up a lacklustre show on their return to action, settling for a draw against Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday.

The draw stretched their winless run to four matches and the second game in a row where they have failed to score.

After a turbulent week in which the DeMbare executive suspended coach Tonderai Ndiraya for alleged insubordination, only to reinstate him on Thursday, the team clearly suffered from lack of preparation.

The disturbance, it appeared had a huge mental impact on the players and the team failed to get out of the second gear.

The result saw Herentals extending their unbeaten run to four matches and are fast becoming a bogey side for their more illustrious opponents.

With the Harare derby against struggling city rivals Caps United next weekend, DeMbare need to get out of their funk if they are to get back to winning

ways.

Dynamos though could have gone into the lead on the 17th minute, but Tinashe Makanda’s effort near the edge of the penalty area hit the crossbar. Herentals had a good opportunity in the second half, but William Kapumha was denied by goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Syvester Appiah then watched in dismay as his header from a corner kick by Godknows Murwira crashed against the crossbar.

Substitute Issa Sadiki also had a good chance, but was denied by Herentals goalie Tafadzwa Chikosi.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mvula, S Appiah, K Nadolo, F Mukarati, E Jalai, E Paga, T Mavhunga, G Murwira, S Nyahwa, T Makanda (J Makunike 52′), E Katema (I Sadiki 82′)

Herentals: T Chikosi, P Chita, B Majarira, C Gobvu, J Zhuwawo (B Majarira 80′), T Benza, I Benza, P Chams (G Mukambi, W Chimbetu, W Kapumha, L Ruguchu