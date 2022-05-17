Dauda finds new home

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Caps United defender Dennis Dauda, sacked three weeks ago for allegedly leading an industrial action, has found a new home at army side Black Rhinos.

The veteran defender signed a six-month deal and will be registered to play during the transfer window, which opens next month.

The army side coach Herbert Maruwa confirmed the signing of the centre back.

“Yes, I can confirm he is our player. He is a very experienced player who is going to add value in the team. We are happy to have him. He is a quality player,” he said.

Dauda yesterday confirmed signing for the army side.

“I signed a six-month deal with Black Rhinos. I am already training with them. I will then consider my next move at the end of the season,” he said.

Last week, reports had suggested the Caps United leadership was preparing to start negotiations to persuade the player to return.

This followed a chaotic week in which team co-captain Ronald Chitiyo — one of the players pardoned together with Rodwell Chinyengetere and Devon Chafa — was expected to show up at training, but didn’t do so amid reports he had set his sights on joining Division One outfit, Simba

Bhora.

Goalkeeper Simba Chinani, who was among those dismissed, is already at the Division One side.

While he felt that he was not treated fairly as he was not given a chance to defend himself, Dauda said he had no hard feelings.

The 34-year-old said he still had two seasons of topflight football in him before calling time on his career.

The lanky centre-back, who had become a regular member of Caps United since joining in March, had been playing in India before returning home.

Dauda, who won the coveted Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year in 2014 while still playing for ZPC Kariba, also played in Zambia for Lusaka Dynamos and Napsa Stars before moving to India.

In Zambia, he spent a combined three years at Lusaka Dynamos and Napsa Stars. He won the league title with Caps United under Lloyd Chitembwe in 2016.

The army side is on seventh place on the league table with 22 points, nine off the top after 15 rounds of matches and is the dark horse in the race.

They are unbeaten in the last five matches in which they posted two wins and three draws.