Chicken Inn seek to keep top spot

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn resume their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign by hosting Yadah at Luveve Stadium this afternoon, with eyes firmly set on retaining the top spot.

They are on 31 points, just one ahead of Dynamos who have a tricky tie against Herentals tomorrow.

“The fixture against Yadah is one where we must try and give everything to win. They are a side that we cannot underrate. We have to be 100% focused and prepared for this one. It’s a winnable game but we have to go out there and put up a fight. We can sit on our laurels because we are on top. To continue being at the top will not be easy because everybody wants to beat us,” Antipas said.

The 2015 championship winning coach, with Chicken Inn, said consistency was key.

“We have to be consistent. If we can pick up positive results and keep winning games, that will give us consistency and so far so good,” he said.

Michael Charamba and Richard Hachiro have been ruled out of today’s clash due to injury.

Coach Genesis Mangombe said they would not be pushovers against the log-leaders.

“We will not lie down and allow them to roll over us. We need to collect points in this game. They are a big team and we are underdogs but we will do all we can to avoid defeat. The plan is to set ourselves for a draw but if by chance we get an opportunity, we will go for the maximum points,” Mangombe

said.