Caps woes: Chitembwe takes blame

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says low morale in the camp was not to blame for the team’s poor showing and insisted that he shoulders the blame himself.

“That (low morale) does take away the responsibility to perform. It is not about players and it’s not about anyone within the football club because naturally that responsibility lies with the coach and that is my responsibility,” Chitembwe said after the Sunday defeat.

“That is the reason why I am here. I don’t want anyone to apportion the blame on anyone but to give it to me. I am here to coach the team to perform and get results. It is not anything to do with morale; professional football players know what it means to play so it is not really about that but it is down to my responsibility.”

The Green Machine have gone on a five-match losing streak after they lost 2-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on Sunday

This was Ninjas’ first win over Caps since they were promoted to the top league in 2018.

Before that Caps had fallen 1-0 to Chicken Inn at home, crashed 3-0 by FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium, lost to Cranborne Bullets 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium and 2-1 to Triangle at Gibbo Stadium.

That dry patch of form has seen Caps drop to position 12 on the log-table, just a point above the drop zone.

After the defeat to Cranborne Bullets, Caps fired Dennis Dauda, Clive Augusto and goalkeeper Simba Chinani for allegedly leading a strike by players over outstanding payments.

Devon Chafa and Rodwell Chinyengetere were pardoned and both played on Sunday with the latter almost getting a goal in the second half with a beautiful strike outside the box. There were also reports of unrest on Saturday before travelled to Bulawayo.