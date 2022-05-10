Candidates imposition tears MDC Alliance

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

SENIOR members of the MDC Alliance (MDC-A) in Bulawayo province are concerned that the party is failing to uphold its constitution amid revelations that top leaders were imposing candidates in vacant positions.

Aleck Gumede, a senior MDC-A leader in Bulawayo said: “When top positions are announced, they are supposed to be filled through constitutional channels. For instance, the party was supposed to have a public relations person seconded to Parliament and the women’s wing chose Larney Moyo. She then submitted her credentials to Parliament. However, top members within the party went on to remove her name from the position.”

Gumede alleged that they also forged Moyo’s signature and pushed for another name.

“The electorate is going to shun us because of failing to follow our own rules.

“Perpetrators must be charged in accordance with the laws of the party. They must be investigated and if found that they really did so, they must be suspended,” he said.

But MDC-A spokesperson Witness Dube dismissed the allegations.

“Why must I feed your beast of hostile falsehoods against our MDC Alliance party? As usual, write whatever you want,” Dube said.