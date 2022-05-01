Bulawayo residents call for traffic circles

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

BULAWAYO residents have proposed the construction of traffic circles (roundabouts) along the city and main roads to curb fatal accidents at intersections following a horrific accident that killed six people last week.

Former Bulawayo City Council traffic consultative committee member Albert Sibanda said the issue of traffic circles was given the greenlight ages ago, but nothing had been done.

“A submission was sent to the engineering department concerning the erection of roundabouts in Intemba, Khami road, but nothing has been implemented. As leaders, we are not doing enough for our communities. Roundabouts and those humps near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) can help reduce accidents,” Sibanda said.

A Pumula South resident, Bukhosi Tshuma, also weighed in saying: “Roundabouts and humps will automatically compel drivers to mind their speed limit. Before the erection of a roundabout in Pumula East, accidents were rife, but since a roundabout was constructed, accidents are now few.

Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson, Winos Dube blamed responsible authorities of doing little to curb accidents at intersections.

“Accidents that are taking place on intersections are fatal and relevant authorities should consider this as a matter of urgency,” Dube said.

Six people perished last week at the Nkulumane Complex traffic lights (robot-controlled intersection) in Bulawayo after a haulage truck driver disregarded a red traffic light and collided with an illegally-operating commuter omnibus carrying passengers.

While deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the council had received the residents’ proposal, he sounded not too keen on the suggestion.