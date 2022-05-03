Bulawayo City search for coach

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO City conducted interviews as the club search for a new coach to replace Philani “Beefy” Ncube who was sacked on Monday.

Philani Mabhena, Farai Tawachera and Dalubuhle Bhebhe are the front runners to land the hot seat.

City are in a rush to appoint a coach to take charge of the team against log-leaders Dynamos on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Ncube was fired after a string of poor results that has seen the local authority sit at the bottom of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log-standings for the better part of the 13 games that have been played so far.

Mduduzi Mpofu, a holder of a Sports Science and Coaching degree from the University of Science and Technology and Warriors legend Johannes Ngodzo (match analyst and fitness trainer respectively) have been sitting on the bench with Beefy, but don’t have the requisite Caf A Licence to coach in the topflight.

The club’s public relations officer Lovemore Dube yesterday said they were conducting interviews for the coach with sources saying that Mabhena, Tawachera and Bhebhe were the coaches that were assessed.

“Contrary to the position created by the story that Mdu Mpofu and Johannes Ngodzo will be in charge of Dynamos match, it was in relation to that when training resumes on Tuesday, both fitness trainer and match analyst would assist in the absence of the yet to be appointed head coach. The club has narrowed its search for Philani Ncube’s replacement to three coaches and interviews will be conducted today (yesterday),” Dube said.

Mabhena has coached Highlanders, FC Platinum and How Mine whole Tawachera has straddled between the now defunct Tsholotsho and Bulawayo City and was recently fired at Bulawayo Chiefs where he was an assistant coach together with Mark Mathe, who was also shown the door.

Bhebhe has been a coach at Sparrows, Indlovu Iyanyathela and Talen Vision in the lower leagues.

Sources said Mathe had also been shortlisted for the Bulawayo City job.

The new coach is expected to be announced soon.