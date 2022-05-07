Breaking: NewsDay and Heart & Soul journalists picked up by police

Blessed Mhlanga
BY STAFF REPORTER
NEWSDAY and Heart & Soul television journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi have been picked up by police while filming a documentary in Chitungwiza.

Mhlanga is currently at St Mary’s police station.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, but did not have finer details saying he was “looking into the issue.”

