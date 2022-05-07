Breaking: NewsDay and Heart & Soul journalists picked up by police

BY STAFF REPORTER

NEWSDAY and Heart & Soul television journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi have been picked up by police while filming a documentary in Chitungwiza.

Mhlanga is currently at St Mary’s police station.

Arrested in Chitungwiza filming documentary on water challenges. We are being taken to police station. My phone a Pro 40 HUAWEI is been broken by police trying to get destroy my footage as they arrested Job Sikhala. pic.twitter.com/jtVDtKqKTy — Dhara Blessed Mhlanga (@bbmhlanga) May 7, 2022

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, but did not have finer details saying he was “looking into the issue.”