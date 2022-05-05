Bosso look beyond Chiefs

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS are looking at nothing short of three points in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium on Sunday.

Despite facing the Ninjas in yet another city derby after a stalemate with Chicken Inn at Emagumeni last week, Highlanders are already looking forward to another duel with old nemesis Dynamos whom they edged in the Independence Day Trophy final, a few weeks ago.

Dynamos are the team to beat in the league and have not lost a match since February when they were beaten by Chicken Inn in Harare, amassing a hefty 22 points from eight games. They have won seven and drawn once.

But Highlanders gaffer Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is aware of the damage the Ninjas can inflict and is not taking any chances.

“We are facing Bulawayo Chiefs, who I think have a lot of experienced players in their squad and they boosted their squad very well. They also have a number of local players which makes it even more difficult to approach, but when we regrouped on Tuesday we agreed there is no excuse. It is a must-win game and we need to prepare before we face the big one (against Dynamos). This game is a motivator, so it is a very big challenge, but preparations have been going on very well,” Mpofu said.

Highlanders intend to make BF their fortress, but that has not been in the case of late following two draws on the trot.

“We dropped crucial points in the last three games and we have to bounce back to our winning ways and start collecting points. In the last two games, our worry has been that we can’t keep what we have in terms of defending collectively. We start very well because we score ahead of our opponents; which means our intentions were very clear but we are failing to defend. Defensively as a team we need to do better,” Mpofu said.

Vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku and Rahman Kutsanzira have been ruled out of Sunday’s tie while Adrian Silla, Washington Navaya and goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi are doubtful.