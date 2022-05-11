Billboard saga referred to the High Court

BY STAFF REPORTER

A case of two Harare men who face charges of erecting an illegal billboard in Borrowdale to tarnish the image of a development company has been referred to the High Court for review.

Magistrate Shane Kubonera dismissed Grant Russell and Mark Strathen’s application for exception saying the duo raised triable issues.

The matter was postponed to June 3 pending determination by the High Court.

The duo represented by Tendai Biti face charges of criminal nuisance.

Allegations are that on December 10, 2020, at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Russell and Strathen erected a billboard tarnishing the image of a development company.

According to the State, the billboard had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenience of the clients of the complainant.

This prompted the complainant to report the matter to police leading to their arrest.