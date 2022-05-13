Benyu moves to Iceland topflight

By Courage Nyaya

Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu is set to join Iceland topflight side IBV knattspyrna at the end of this side after severing ties with second-tier side Vestra.

Benyu played a key role for the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon and returned to his club after the tournament.

But lately he has not featured in match-day squads for the second-tier side and the former Celtic man is looking to move into the topflight league.

He has not been playing following the expiry of his work permit.

The United Kingdom-born midfielder was a surprise addition to the squad named by then Warriors coach Norman Mapeza, but justified his inclusion with some brilliant displays at the continental spectacle in Cameroon.

Benyu will likely be key for the Warriors should the ban by Fifa on Zimbabwe be lifted and the senior men’s national soccer team be allowed to take part in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

“He had an expired work permit but should have become legal with ÍBV when the window reopens. The transfer was closed but the window will reopen this time on June 29 and is open until July 26,” Forbolt.net wrote.

lBV have two points after nine rounds in the Best League, but yesterday the team lost to KR at Hásteinsvellir.

Before he moved to Iceland, the 24-year-old played for Wealdstone in the United Kingdom.

He grew up in Ipswich, England, before moving to Celtic, Scotland. There he played one game for the main team under Brendan Rodgers before moving to Helsingborg, in Sweden, in 2019.

At Celtic, Brandon Rogers used him on the left wing. At Aldershot and Helsingborg he was used as a playmaker or the traditional number 10. At Vestra and Wealdstone, he did duty as a deep lying playmaker or the number 8 role

He is primarily an attacking midfielder who thrives on either flank thanks to his ability to use both feet with equal measure. He is blessed with close ball control and precise passes.