Beav City craves for Sha Sha collabo

BY TATENDA KUNAKA

BUDDING R&B artist Beaven “Beav City” Mukwizo (28) has revealed his desire to collaborate with South Africa-based Zimbabwean Amapiano star, Sha Sha as he seeks to sharpen his art.

Born Charmaine Shamiso Mapambiro, Sha Sha wrote her own piece of history, by becoming the first local artiste to win the prestigious American BET award in 2020.

“I wish to have a collaboration with Sha Sha. I admire her works and how she is organised. The way she packs her work shows professionalism, not just talent,” Beav City told NewsDay Life & Style.

“I think it will be a good combination and a dream come true for me, if that is going to happen.”

The youthful artist said he was working on his second album, set to be released later this year.

“I have released five extended plays so far and I am working on my second album, which will be released this year if everything goes according to plan. The album will be a fusion of many genres that caters for every music enthusiast. I have finished most of the songs, if I can manage to get a sponsor, I would like to make videos and have two or three collaborations,” Beav City added.

Beav City’s manager Julius Chimuzani said financial challenges are crippling their work.

“We are failing to reach our potential zenith due to lack of funds. In hip hop it is important to have videos and this requires a decent budget to make good visuals. Locally we wish to do collaborations with seasoned artistes like Takura and EXQ, but lack of funds has prevented us from pursuing that move,” Chimuzani said.

Beav City is famed for songs Tonderai, Bhebhi Rakanaka and Rubber that have done well on different radio stations and chart shows.