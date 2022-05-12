‘Artists must master creative skills’

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

ART is simply defined as the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination.

For Morset Billie, who is into poetry, mastering one’s artistic skills is key to being effective in communicating messages and ideas.

He has been honing his skills through reliving personal life experiences, other people’s experiences, emotions and everything else that requires artistic expressions.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Billie said he had written more than 500 poems but only managed to publish a few.

“I have managed to showcase my talent on both online and offline platforms like poetry slams, exhibition opening events, festivals and conferences in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, South Africa and Tanzania,” Billie said, adding that he had also featured in several online and offline magazines and other publications.

Billie, who is also the marketing director of , a publishing platform and online resource centre for African creativity and culture, believes the poetry industry is growing fast, but there is still a lot to be done.

“Just like the other sectors of the economy, the arts industry needs a lot of support from both the public and private sectors. The performance side of things has been growing exponentially, maybe because of an increase in the number of platforms.”

“It is refreshing to see a lot of young people finding interest in getting published, mostly through new ways of publishing, like self-publishing. I think it would be great to keep reminding each other that there are certain aspects of the publishing process that cannot be compromised and these include seeking professional editing services,” Billie said.

He urged artists to unite and work with other organisations to grow sustainable audiences.

“Most of the people you find at poetry events are other poets and the people you find buying books are other writers, which is a very dangerous situation for an industry because it means your product will attract the interest of either friends or colleagues who are most likely not going to support you financially,” he noted.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of sectors, Billie, however, commended online platforms for keeping arts afloat.