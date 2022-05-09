Antipas remains hopeful

BY COURAGE NYAYA

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas remains optimistic despite stumbling to another draw at Luveve Stadium at the weekend in a match against Herentals.

Antipas is unfazed by doubts over their title credentials and may certainly have been delighted by Dynamos’ draw against Bulawayo City.

“Fans have their own opinion, they can say all they want, freedom of speech is granted! We are not even at the halfway stage of the league so as I have said before it’s still too early to talk about winning it. We are in there to compete like all teams are doing. We will continue to take it one game at a time,” Antipas said.

He is happy that they managed to secure a point in the process and has since urged his side to remain focused and determined.

“Herentals came with their game plan which worked for them and frustrated us. So we fell into the trap of being too eager when we should have been more calm and collected. A point is a point, so we have to take it, than take nothing at all.

Every week you pick up the good, the bad and the ugly, so as a coach you have to keep encouraging your boys to keep believing in themselves which breeds confidence in them. You can’t win every game, draw or lose every game. So it’s important to keep their spirits high. Mistakes cannot be coached, it happens to the best,” Antipas told NewsDay Sport.

Chicken Inn have drawn two games on the trot following their one-all stalemate in their previous game with Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

Currently the GameCocks sit comfortably in second position on the log standings with 28 points, two shy of Dynamos who occupy top spot following 14 rounds of matches.