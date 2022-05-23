American movie director longs to shoot movies in Africa

BY Charles Myambo

GLOBALLY acclaimed American movie director and entrepreneur Jaron D “JD” Lawrence has reportedly earned close to US$100 million through his production work and other ventures.

He is well respected in Hollywood and widely regarded as one of the best movie directors for his genre worldwide. He has described Alpha Media Holding’s chairman Trevor Ncube as a media innovator and global thought leader.

United States-based NewsDay Life & Style correspondent Charles Myambo (ND) caught up with him.

ND: You are easily one of the greatest drama directors in Hollywood. How did you master the art of drama and comedy?

JDL: “I owe it all to God without him none of what I do would be possible. With regards to mastering the art, I still have so much more to learn. I am just enjoying the process.”

ND: There are some sources online which say you have made over US$100 million dollars from directing movies and from your various business ventures. Did you ever imagine making it this big?

JDL: “One hundred million? Tell them to send me my cheque. My imagination is limitless with thoughts, ideas etc, so with that in mind, I guess I have so much more to achieve creatively and financially.

“I am always looking for strategic financial partners.”

ND: You are one of the most down to earth people I know. How do you remain grounded given all the success you have realised over the past few decades?

JDL: “God”

ND: Is charity something that you feel strongly about and if so, how do you think you can inspire more people to do their part and help contribute to charity worldwide? What role does music have in charity awareness?

JDL: “Charity begins at home. I learned that a long time ago. There are so many philanthropic things that I personally want to do”.

ND: How do you feel about the continent of Africa and do you one day envisage hosting some of your shows or shooting a movie in Africa?

JDL: “That is like living with dad and someone asks you how you feel about mom. It is the motherland. I love it. Although I have never been, I want to go. I would love to do shows and shoot movies there.”

ND: Given your business acumen, I would like to know what you think of African business moguls like Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, Zimbabwean media tycoon Trevor Ncube and Dr Divine Ndlukula?

JDL: “I don’t know them personally, I only know of them, but I would love to do business with them.

“Strive, Dr Divine and Dangote are well known for their fortunes and business acumen while Trevor on the other hand, despite being an astute businessman himself mainly stands out for being a media innovator and global thought leader”.

ND: Danai Gurira is a global sensation mostly known for her roles in Avengers Endgame, Black Panther and The Walking Dead. Thandie Newton is mostly known for her award-winning roles in Mission Impossible and Norbit. Both these actresses hail from Zimbabwe. What do you think about them?

JDL: “I am a fan of Danai and Thandie’s work. They are both super talented and I wish them continued success.

“I would absolutely love to work with them provided the opportunity presents itself.”