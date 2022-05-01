By Silence Mugadzaweta

Africa’s biggest tourism marketing event, Africa’s Travel Indaba, returns today after a two-year COVID-19-induced break.

COVID-19 has significantly affected the tourism sector globally, leaving destination’s organisations and communities distressed due to loss of jobs and revenue.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is representing Zimbabwe at the indaba taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre and Durban Exhibition Centre in Durban, South Africa, running from today to Thursday.

Are you going to visit Africa's Travel Indaba from 2-5 May 2022? KZN offers plenty to do or see. Go on an adventure and escape to the Drakensberg. There are so many exciting tourist attractions in the Drakensberg.#KZNOpen4Travel #ATI2022 #KZNHasItAll #Zwakala pic.twitter.com/EYpTyGYLrI — Tourism KZN (@TourismKZN) May 1, 2022

The trade show is expected to bring the continent’s finest tourism products and experiences under one roof for the world to experience with over 539 buyers and 19 000 meetings having been confirmed.

#TravelIndaba22 will provide opportune moments for African exhibitors to let their stories shine.

The world is ready to be inspired by Africa. Come and be a part of the next best chapter in the continent’s tourism. Hosted at @DurbanICC from 2nd – 5th of May.

#AfricaMovesYou pic.twitter.com/qromgOrWPZ — SA Travel Trade (@SATravelTrade) April 28, 2022

According to the National Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), tourism accounted for 4,25% of the national gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, providing US$1,03 billion.

“Tourism in Zimbabwe has been significantly, impacted by the (COVID-19) pandemic, with the introduction of travel restrictions and lower demand from tourists leading to a massive fall in visitors. The loss to the national economy is estimated at US$690 million,” TSA said.

#TravelIndaba22 will officially start in 24 hours. We’ll be bringing you key events and updates live from the @DurbanICC. Follow us and share your experiences over the next few days. #AfricaMovesYou pic.twitter.com/mqPpUbVFul — SA Travel Trade (@SATravelTrade) May 1, 2022

In a statement, South African Tourism acting chief executive Themba Khumalo said the number of exhibitors and buyers, who have shown interest, reveal restored hope in Africa’s tourism, especially after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#TravelIndaba22 not only provides networking opportunities for exhibitors and buyers, but also allows media partners to keep abreast of global trends and new developments in Africa. Register today to keep your finger on the pulse: https://t.co/Zsjrv5Hyxp#AfricaMovesYou pic.twitter.com/C4tfBZwDeV — Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) April 25, 2022

“The programme is filled with opportunities to provide invaluable outcomes for all the delegates, from the business talks focusing on a plethora of tourism-related topics for the advancement of the sector, to the speed marketing sessions aimed at showcasing an array of small businesses from across South Africa. The programme also provides ample networking opportunities,” Khumalo said.