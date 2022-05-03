AAT adds Vic Falls Spa in post-pandemic strategy

BY TANYARADZWA NHARI

ZIMBABWEAN hospitality outfit, Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) says it has resumed the construction of a top-end Spa in the resort town of Victoria Falls, two years after work was halted by the COVID-19 scourge.

AAT, which presides over a string of exclusive hospitality gems in the resort town including the world acclaimed Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, yesterday said the facility would open this October.

It had been originally planned for commissioning in September 2020, before the global health scourge broke out, forcing governments to apply tough curbs in order to manage contagion.

AAT said the Victoria Falls Safari Spa would be the largest and first purpose-built Spa at the destination, which demonstrates the firm’s confidence in the country.

There has been a positive post-COVID-19 tourism recovery in the past few months, and operators have been taking their positions ahead of a projected boom.

“For two years we have had to look at the foundations that we started in March 2020 and to now see the contractors back on site and the project becoming a reality once more is testament to the tourism recovery we are witnessing and contributing to,” AAT chief executive officer Ross Kennedy , said in a statement.

“The construction of Victoria Falls Safari Spa which was originally set to open in September 2020 recommenced last month after its delay due to the increased impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism. Regional competition requires us to be always reinvesting in our properties and products, and this is just one of the additions we have planned. We are required to create competitive differentiators while at the same time enhancing the destination offerings to a wider audience,” he said.

“The health and wellness market is rapidly growing and we believe that Victoria Falls Safari Spa will allow us to fully enter this market. The layout and design allows us to add further treatments and therapies in the future,” Kennedy said.

He said the Spa will be located along a north-facing ridge in indigenous woodland in a tranquil setting on the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate.

“It would include a 280m2 central area featuring manicure and pedicure stations, private relaxation rooms, a café serving healthy dishes, a hair salon and change rooms, including one that is wheelchair-friendly, as well as three outlying separate secluded treatment rooms (one double and two singles),” he said.