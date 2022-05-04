4 dead, 67 seriously injured in Zupco buses head-on collision

Newsday
BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA
FOUR people died on the spot, while 67 were seriously injured in a head on collision involving Zupco buses along Harare-Chirundu Highway Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred at the 101 kilometre-peg between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo river bridge.

The injured are admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial hospital.

