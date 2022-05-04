4 dead, 67 seriously injured in Zupco buses head-on collision

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA
FOUR people died on the spot, while 67 were seriously injured in a head on collision involving Zupco buses along Harare-Chirundu Highway Monday morning.
2/2 The ZRP wishes to advise the public that after a full scene attendance by police officers on the ground and verification, the death toll is now confirmed to be 4 with 67 people being injured. More details to follow in due course.
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 23, 2022
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred at the 101 kilometre-peg between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo river bridge.
The injured are admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial hospital.