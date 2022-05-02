2 Karoi council officials die in car crash

BY NHAU MHANGIRAZI

TWO people, including a Karoi Town Council senior officer, died in a road traffic accident along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Wednesday.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident which occurred around 1800 hours.

“A truck loaded with 30 tonnes of soyabeans coming from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) (Chinhoyi) going to GMB Aspindale depot encroached onto the lane of a fuel tanker, side-swiped a Honda Fit vehicle which later veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof,” Chitove said.

“Two passengers in the Honda Fit died on the spot due to the impact of the accident.”

Council chairperson Abel Matsika said council had suffered a huge loss following the death of council’s human resources officer Gabriel Zuva and Naume Mapfuti Kachinji.

“They were on council business and only to be told she passed on in a road accident. We are deeply hurt by our loss as a town,” Matsika said.

Council driver Glastain Kachinji and accountant Simba Shava sustained varying injuries and were transferred to Harare where they are receiving treatment.