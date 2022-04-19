ZSE gains $648m in Q1

BY LORRAINE NDEBELE

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ZSE) gained $648,28 million in value during the first quarter of this year, as investors continued hedging against inflation on the capital market, a report by Wealth Access Securities showed on Friday.

The rise was underpinned by institutional investors in heavyweight counters, Wealth Assess’ report said.

It said all major indices traded positively during the first quarter.

“The ZSE closed 1Q FY2022 (first quarter of 2022) with gains across the board headlined by the Top 10 Index as investors took positions in counters with strong fundamentals and solid balance sheets,” the report said.

“Turnover and volume levels were higher than comparable period in 1Q FY2021. The top 10 Index added 53,81% and the Top 15 Index also added 53,16%. The medium cap index gained 28,30% and the benchmark All Share Index gained 46,54%. Volume traded totalled 340 million shares compared to 2,5 billion traded in the same period in FY2021,” the report added.

It further noted that turnover was $19 billion during the period.

This was higher than the $11,76 billion, which was traded during the same period last year.

It said major gains during the period included industrial firm, ZECO Holdings and aggressively expanding fast foods outlets outfit, Simbisa Brands, which added 316,67% and 146,16% respectively. Retailing outfit, Axia Corporation, and Art Corporation were up 139,61% and 91,39% respectively, the report added.

“Innscor also added 89,35% Mitigating gains were losses in GB Holdings and Medtech with losses of 42,51% and 40% respectively. ZB Holdings and Fidelity also went down by 22,08% and 17,65% respectively. The Old Mutual Top 10 ETF closed the 1Q at 856,15c after adding 94,15%. The Datvest Modified Consumer Staples ETF closed at 188c after adding 88%. On the VFEX, Padenga added 0,24% and Bindura was down by 9,09% to US0,5c,” the report noted.

“The period saw two new ETF listings namely, Datvest Modified Consumer Staples ETF listed on March 4, 2022 and the Morgan and Co Multi Sector ETF listed on January 3, 2022.