ZITF traffic jams Bulawayo street parking

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which kicked off yesterday has attracted an influx of vehicular traffic that is jamming Bulawayo’s parking space.

Of late, Bulawayo’s central business district (CBD) parking bays have largely been empty as motorists shunned them due to an increase in parking fees, which have been pegged at US$1 per 30 minutes.

Bulawayo motorists told Southern Eye that those who have the money to pay for CBD parking were now finding it difficult to secure space due to the ZITF.

“We have the money for parking space, but there is none as there is high demand for it,” a motorist Artwell Mpofu said.

A motorist from Harare, Ratidzai Chatora said they were finding it difficult to get parking space in Bulawayo where they are exhibiting at the ZITF.

“We end up using undesignated parking areas and clashing with authorities. It’s really frustrating when you are not familiar with the new developments that are taking place in the city. The ZITF has many opportunities and we appeal to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to ensure there are enough parking spaces,” Chatora said.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the city was overwhelmed after an unexpected large number of exhibitors and visitors showed up for this year’s ZITF.

“I urge community members, who live close to the ZITF, to assist with parking places. We appreciate the interest by the exhibitors and visitors who have come to Bulawayo during the ZITF, and the increase in traffic is a sign that the exhibitors and visitors have come in large numbers,” Ncube said.