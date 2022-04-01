Zinara launches crackdown on fake vehicle licence discs

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has launched a crackdown against vehicle licensing agents issuing fake licences, and said they will be blacklisted and deregistered.

Reports show that bogus agents are fleecing unsuspecting motorists of their cash after giving them fake vehicle licenses.

Zinara chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube told NewsDay that the parastatal was putting in place to curb the issuance of fake licenses.

“We declare war on any form of corruption as this is not expected in the new Zinara. We want to promote the principles of integrity and we are working hand in glove with law enforcement agents and we have formed an integrity committee under the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission guidelines,” Ncube said.

Four fraudsters Abednigo Kachanzi (35), Francis Pedzisai (42), Gedion Tsodzo (46) and Noel Jogo (37) were recently slapped with a four-month jail term each for producing fake Zinara licence discs.

Ncube said Zinara was also taking disciplinary action against its staff members who were failing to properly manage accounts of vehicle licensing agents.

“We are giving a stern warning to some of our agents who are not properly managing their vehicle licensing accounts. We will not hesitate to deregister any errant agent caught abusing the vehicle licensing credentials.

“This is not limited to the agents only, but we are also taking disciplinary action on our members who negligently failed to manage the accounts of these agents.”

The new Zinara board led by George Manyaya recently declared non-tolerance to corruption.