Zinara disburses $5bn to 93 local authorities

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) disbursed $5 billion to 93 local authorities across the country during the first quarter of the year for road maintenance works.

Zinara baord chairperson George Manyaya revealed this during a tour of Harare roads which are being rehabilitated.

“During the start of the year, we made a pledge to disburse $17 billion to 93 road authorities. These are public funds and there is need to be accountable. So far, we have disbursed $5 billion during the first quarter. This year is a year of infrastructural revolution as it is a key pillar of our economy.”

Transport minister Felix Mhona said some of the roads to be rehabilitated included Chitungwiza and Manyame, among others.

He said Zinara had moved in to address legacy issues where thousands of dollars were looted in shady deals.

“At Zinara, corruption was the order of the day, but we have since stopped that. We are happy with the accountability and transparency that is being shown by Manyaya since his appointment,” Mhona said.

He said the nation would continually be updated on how road funds were being used.