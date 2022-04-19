Zimra officers feared dead in accident

SOME Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officers are feared dead while several others were injured after their staff bus was involved in an accident just outside Masvingo along the Beitbridge – Harare road on Tuesday night.

The officers were coming from Easter relief assignments in Beitbridge when their bus veered off the road.

“We confirm the accident but the details are still sketchy. We understand there have been some deaths but we have no figures as yet and we will communicate,” corporate affairs manager Francis Chimanda said.

The accident is said to have occured near Corona Farm just outside Masvingo.