Zimbabwe to host Miss Eloquent Africa pageant

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Zimbabwe is set to host the this years’ edition of the Miss Eloquent Africa pageant following the success of local model Nicole Madimutsa who scooped the continental title in Lagos, Nigeria late last year.

Madimutsa beat 24 contestants from other countries to walk away with the Grand Prize including a Toyota Vitz vehicle and also afforded Zimbabwe the opportunity to host the prestigious event.

The event which is likely to be held in Harare in September opens a massive window for the country to market its tourism prospects.

But before the big event Madimutsa has a huge task of finding the country’s next representative in the continental pageants as she hosts the inaugural Miss Supraeminence Global at Marina Casino, Longcheng Plaza, Harare tomorrow.

This year’s edition of the Miss Supraeminence Global also seeks celebrate and acknowledge the role of Zimbabwean and African heroes in the social, economic, and recreational facets through the medium of fashion.

“This edition we celebrate and acknowledge the role of Zimbabwean and African heroes in the social, economic, and recreational facets through the medium of fashion. This is an opportunity for organizations to showcase support and promote networking for the youth designers, retailers and models in the Fashion sector in Zimbabwe,” Madimutsa said.

“To our advantage this opportunity, with great execution will contribute to putting the nation on a global platform. It brings about tourism in Zimbabwe as contestants and families visit the country and help market Zimbabwe and broaden networking with other Africans as we get to host the international show of Miss Eloquent Africa 2022 in September.

“This comes with great responsibility of having a great local show and requires large-some sponsorship hence we appeal for assistance for an amazing final show venue, accommodation to host the models’ boot camp, workshops and for gifts for our victorious Queens for Zimbabwe’s 1st edition on 23 April.

“We look forward to doing great works as we grow and for the betterment of our Nation’s modelling industry. All sponsors and partners are welcome to join us on this exciting and empowering journey,” she said.

According to Madimutsa the Miss Supraeminence Global brand is working towards motivating the youth to follow their dreams, take up space and not be afraid to shine their light.

It also aims at empowering especially the young girl child to be comfortable and confident in their own skin as an African Queen while embracing diversity, uniqueness and talent pushing forward the motive of innovation by talent, creating internal and global opportunities.