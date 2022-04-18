Zim swimmers win big at Cana Zone IV

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ZIMBABWE swimming team claimed top honours after emerging overall winners at the Cana Zone IV Swimming Championship in Lusaka, Zambia.

Fast-rising athlete Donata Katai won eight medals, five individual and three in relay events. Also on top of their game were the Chandiwana siblings, Tafadzwa and Tanatswa, who won in relay events.

Zimbabwe swimming chairperson, Tracey Doorman expressed satisfaction over the team’s performance, adding that it was a huge achievement not only for the athletes, but the country as a whole.

“This has been a great championship. Huge achievements for all swimmers not only in terms of medals by also personal bests and, more importantly, compete for their country. It obviously bodes well for Zimbabwe swimming ahead of continental and international competitions later in the year,” she said.

Zimbabwe headed into the final day of the competition with a strong lead with Tori Dawe, Ruvarashe Choto, Tanatswa and Tafadzwa Chandiwana claiming gold in the girls Under-14 200m freestyle relay.

The women’s team came out tops, garnering a total of 1 474 points, while their male counterparts came second just below Mozambique with a total of 1 442.

Zimbabwe battled it out against some of Africa’s top swimming nations which include Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Seychelles, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

The combined results saw Zimbabwe finishing top of the table. The southern African nation amassed 2 735 points as they successfully defended their title. Mozambique came second, while hosts Zambia settled for bronze.

Combined Cana Zone IV Swimming Championship results

Zimbabwe 2 735

Mozambique 1 987,50

Zambia 1 928

South Africa 1 761

Namibia 1 685

Botswana 1 473,50

Kenya 1 065

Angola 1 005

Tanzania 902

Uganda 790