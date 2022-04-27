Zim must address human rights concerns: UN

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

“ZIMBABWE must address issues of human rights concerns in order to create a platform that will help find solutions to this long problem of sanctions in this country,” the United Nations resident and humanitarian co-ordinator to Zimbabwe Edward Kallon has said.

Addressing a Press conference in Bulawayo on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Kallon called on the government to desist from human rights abuses and encourage civic participation.

This follows reports that the country adopted only 127 out of 264 recommendations made during the third cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, and ignored recommendations on torture, amendments to the Freedom of Information Act and other human rights issues.

“A world in crisis needs action, co-operation and trust. It needs every country to do its part including Zimbabwe. We resolve to call on the global community to invest in what we are calling network and inclusive multilateralism as a path to peace and development. My position is very clear, Zimbabwe needs to reproduce itself and it can only do that if the sanctions are lifted. But without the opportunity to reproduce itself, it would be extremely difficult,”Kallon said.