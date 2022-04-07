Zim hosts Africa Triathlon Junior Development Camp

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Top Zimbabwe triathlon coach Pamela Fulton is pleased with the way the Africa Triathlon Junior Development Camp, which the country is currently hosting, has progressed so far ahead of its conclusion on tomorrow morning.

Fulton is one of the head coaches of the development camp along with World Triathlon Level 2 coach and facilitator Riana Robertson from South Africa.

The Junior Development Camp which includes some of the top juniors on the continent, who participated in the Bonaqua Africa Junior Triathlon Cup at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga last weekend began on April 3 and will conclude tomorrow.

“We are in camp now. We started the camp on Sunday evening after travelling back from Troutbeck. We have athletes from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius. The camp has really gone well so far and we have got a variety of sessions including swim bike run but we have also had educational sessions and a few dynamic warm up ideas for warm up and cool down and we will have a motivational talk later today (Thursday),” Fulton told Newsday.

“We have included talks such as WADA and the new triathlon rules that come out each year so it’s been a combination of training and education. Obviously the athletes raced in Troutbeck and it was a really tough race so we had to cut down on the training back so that they recover from those races.

“It has been a long season for the majority of these athletes so they have been very tired so we had to be very careful in the training that we scheduled,” she said.

The Zimbabwe national team coach is a World Triathlon Level 2 Coach, Facilitator and Women’s Sport Leadership Academy (WSLA) graduate.

She revealed that camp has also been set up to develop coaches as well.

“We have coach Riana and myself as the head coaches but we also have assistant coaches one from Zimbabwe, one from South Africa and one from Mauritius. So these camps are designed to also help develop the coaches as well so they have been an integral part in helping with the sessions within the camp so they also learn,” Fulton said.

Some of the top Zimbabwe juniors who part of the camp include bronze medalists in the elite junior women class at Troutbeck Brooklyn Tippett, Makanaka Mawere, Matipa Mawere and George Ascott among others.