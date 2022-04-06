Zim-Cuba joint venture set to boost health sector

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

ZIMBABWE and Cuba are set to enter into a joint venture to improve the health sector and scientific development in the two countries.

This was said yesterday in Parliament by outgoing ambassador of Cuba to Zimbabwe, Carmelina Ramírez Rodríguez, when he paid a courtesy call onto the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.

“We are trying to develop a joint venture in the health sector, and in scientific development by the two countries. We are trying to help each other on the production of our own medicine,” Rodriguez said.

“We are producing our vaccines against COVID-19 and so we are open to exchange technological know-how with Zimbabwe and also in the pharmaceutical sector as we increase our co-operation,” he said.

Cuba has in the past exported doctors to Zimbabwe. It has also trained Zimbabwean Mathematics teachers.