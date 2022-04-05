Zim coach in Rwanda success 

By Richard Zimunya

Zimbabwean coach Leonard Nhamburo is on cloud nine after guiding his team Rwanda to a 53 run victory over hosts Nigeria to win Nigeria Cricket Federation Women T20 Invitational (NCFW T20 I) tournament at the weekend.

This was Rwanda women cricket team maiden trophy in history.

The NCFW T20 Invitational ran from March 28 to April 3 with six teams competing including Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Cameroon and host Nigeria.

Nhamburo and his team were given a heroes welcome on Monday evening at Kigali international airport in Rwanda

Ranked 31 on International Cricket Council T20 rankings, Rwanda seems to be reaping fruits of trusting the Zimbabwean gaffer to lead the side.

“Congratulations to our girls for making Rwanda proud by winning the trophy the @NigeriaWT20I ,” tweeted Rwanda Ministry of Sports on their Twitter account.

Nhamburo joined Rwanda in 2021 to mark his second stint with a foreign national team as head coach, his first being with Namibia in 2019.

In an interview with this publication from his base in Rwanda, he expressed delight on his recent achievement.

“As a coach you always want to win , I am very happy to have this achievement with the team.

“This means a lot considering this is a growing team , it shows where we are going there are a lot of good things awaiting,” said Nhamburo.

Other than winning the trophy Rwanda also had Vumillia Marguerite winning Most Valuable Player of the tournament accolade.

Nhamburo is expecting his young side to get better as they mature and earn more national caps.

“When I came here that was my main goal to move them from a team that only competes to a team that can challenge for titles.

“For me things are going as per plan , if you look at the squad it has a lot of youngsters, so in the coming couple of years the team will be a force to reckon,” he said.

Nhamburo once worked as Zimbabwe women’s cricket national team assistant coach before.