Zesa launches campaign against vandalism

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

POWER utility Zesa Holdings has embarked on an awareness campaign against the vandalism and theft of its infrastructure.

Yesterday, Zesa officials met the business community, churches and vendors, among other key stakeholders in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province speaking out against vandalism.

Zesa spokesperson George Manyaya said the awareness campaigns will be held across the country.

“Today (yesterday) in Mudzi we met the business community, churches, vendors, youths, the disabled, among other groups. We held an educative awareness campaign, we educated our consumers on the effects of vandalism, we are very concerned about vandalism because we are losing a lot of money because of vandalism as a country,” he said

“Tomorrow (today) we are going to meet the general citizenry at Mutoko Centre. It is going to be entertaining, but at the same time educative.

“Inasmuch as we still have some challenges, we need to bond with our consumers and customers, they are our key stakeholders.”

Manyaya said they were losing transformers to theft while vandalism was their biggest enemy.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said government was crafting legislation to allow law officers to shoot to kill copper cable thieves.

In a recent statement, Zesa said it was losing about US$5 million each year in stolen materials, additional millions in replacement infrastructure and in security mitigation.