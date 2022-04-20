Zanu PF youths ‘invade’ Matobo grazing land

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MATOBO villagers have accused some Zanu PF youths of “invading” Morning Glory Farm, which the community uses as grazing land for their livestock.

Matobo’s ward 15 councillor, Dickson Nkomo confirmed the invasion, saying: “We vow to fight for what is ours because we do not know these invaders and their surnames are not even common to us. If it means that we have to die fighting for that land, surely we

will die.

“These people did not involve us when they invaded the land. They are now doing as they please. Everyone in the community, including our youth, are not aware of such an initiative.”

Umzingwane ward 9 councillor Bekezela Moyo raised a similar concern over seizure of their grazing land by Zanu PF youths for their projects.

“We share similar concerns with the villagers from Matobo and we are worried because our cattle no longer have grazing land. We had engaged a donor to help us with the projects, but he has decided to pull out because there is conflict of interest on the farm,” he said.

Matobo district development co-ordinator Obey Chaputsira said the farm belonged to government, adding that the alleged invaders were actually government officials.

“The land was partitioned under the land reform programme, hence it belongs to the government. The community had just been using the farm without authority. The people there are government officials and I do not know whether they belong to the Zanu PF party or not,” he said.

Matabeleland South Zanu PF provincial chairman Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said: “I am not aware of such invasions by party youths. I have never heard of such a farm, and I have not received such a report. But I will look into it. I know that no one is allowed to invade land without government permission. That is contravention of the law, and law enforcers must act on such things.”

Ndlovu is also Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality minister.