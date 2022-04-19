Zacc intercepts smuggled goods

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO men were yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje for smuggling goods worth thousands of dollars from South Africa.

Samuel Matengu (37) and Taurai Mhlanga (37) were arrested after Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials intercepted a bus one of them was driving.

The duo was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

The complainant in the matter is the State.

Their bus was intercepted on March 18 at around 0030hrs along High Glen Road on its way from Beitbridge Border Post.

Matengu was driving the bus while Mhlanga was the conductor.

When asked to stop, Matengu drove on. They were caught after a chase by Zacc officials along Bulawayo Road.

The Zacc officials then arrested them and recovered 300 cases of Dragon Energy drinks, 23 Monarch bags, 14 Windhoek cases of beer and 500 boxes of Maq washing powder.

Most of the recovered goods are listed as prohibited commodities.

The goods are now under the custody of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.